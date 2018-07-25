Winkle Club has Carnival Week events planned

Hastings Winkle Club has two events planned for Old Town Carnival Week.

On Tuesday July 31 the Club will be holding a ‘Mass Induction Ceremony of new members..

The Mayor and the Old Town Crier will be present for the ceremony on Winkle Island (Rock-a-Nore Road) at 6pm.

The public are more than welcome to come and witness this unique event.

From 6pm on Wednesday August 1. The Winkle Club will be holding its Annual Charity Putting Competition at the Seafront Adventure Golf Courses, Marine Parade.

The Competition is open to all and is not just for members. There will be trophies for both Adult and Junior winners, concessionary participation fees and all monies raised will go to Winkle Club good causes. Tee Off takes place at 6pm.