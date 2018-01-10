Winkle Club hands out awards at Annual Supper

The Hastings Winkle Club marked the start of its 118th year as a local charity by holding the traditional Annual Supper at the East Hastings Angling Association.

Around 60 members attended together with The Mayor of Hastings, Judy Rogers, President Sir Kenneth Warren and Vice Presidents Michael Foster and Phil Furner.

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074043001

Trophies and Certificates of Appreciation were given for the largest collection by a Pub which was The Anchor. The Fishermen’s Club won the trophy for most money raised by a Club and the Best Individual Effort Cup went to Mr Garry Fellowes.

Mike Raxworthy, Pauline Lindsay, Fran Craig and the Band, ’Loose Ends’ all received Certificates of Appreciation.

Comedian, Adger Brown who entertained on the evening and also conducted The Auction, was presented with a silver winkle in recognition of his contribution to the Club over several years.

The Supper Evening raised over £1,000 for Winkle Club Charities.

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074030001

Vice Chairman Richard Stevens explained that the Supper has a special place in Winkle Club History as being able to provide this and a Christmas Party for Old Town Children were the founding objectives of the Club in 1900. These events continue in the present day.

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074015001

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074000001

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-073947001

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074203001

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074430001

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074150001

Winkle Club supper. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181001-074602001