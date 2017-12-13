Winkle Club brings seasonal smile to local children

Sixty youngsters enjoyed a magical afternoon when Hastings Winkle Club held its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday.

The party was sponsored by the High Street Traders and held at the East Hastings Angling Club.

Children assembled at Winkle Island, prior to the party and formed a procession to the venue, which was led by drummers.

Winkle Club member Sid Saunders said: “They enjoyed games, music and dance provided by the wonderful children’s entertainers Wriggles and Giggles.

“At the end of the afternoon the children sat down for food and as they left for home they were met by Father Christmas who gave all the children a goodie bag to take home.

“The feedback from parents and children was that lovely time was had by all.”

