Winchelsea Flower Festival declared ‘truly spectacular’

Winchelsea held its first Flower Festival for five years on October 5-7, raising more than £4,500 for the Organ Appeal.

Alice Kenyon who inspired and organised the festival, held at St Thomas’ church said: “The flowers were truly spectacular, the theme was Harvest and the Elements with four very different interpretations of pillars of fire, three ‘water’ features, an ingenious ‘air’ display of air plants, seed heads and hanging flowers. The primary school excelled with it’s wonderful contribution of flowers in children’s welly boots, We are hugely grateful to the talented arrangers, the brilliant band of helpers, the wheelbarrow brigade who transported everything to the church. It was all done with great good humour and willingness. We also had many very generous donations of food and sponsors for arrangements, wonderful raffle prizes from local businesses and a champion ticket seller.

John Lusk SUS-181010-095017001

“Without all these things our special weekend would not have been possible.”

The Organ Appeal is organised by The Friends of Winchelsea Church.

The theme of the Festival was drawn from Winchelsea's famous Strachan windows SUS-181010-101236001

The pulpit SUS-181010-094942001

Alice Kenyon, who inspired and organised the Winchelsea Flower Festival SUS-181010-094911001