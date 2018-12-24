William parker pupils don Christmas jumpers to raise money for a good cause

Students and staff at Ark William Parker got into the Christmas spirit by taking part in Christmas Jumper day to raise funds for charity.
All participants were allowed to wear a Christmas jumper at school for a donation to their house charity.
Assistant Principal Nick Burchell said: “Students and staff at the academy belong to one of three houses with each house supporting a charity; Saxon house supports St Michael’s Hospice, Parker supports Cancer Research UK and Saunders supports Save the Children.
“Our students really enjoy fund-raising for their house charities and Christmas Jumper Day is just one of the many fun events taking place at our academy throughout the year.”
