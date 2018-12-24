William parker pupils don Christmas jumpers to raise money for a good cause

Parker Jumpers 4 SUS-181224-064812001
Parker Jumpers 4 SUS-181224-064812001

Students and staff at Ark William Parker got into the Christmas spirit by taking part in Christmas Jumper day to raise funds for charity.

All participants were allowed to wear a Christmas jumper at school for a donation to their house charity.

Parker Jumpers 2 SUS-181224-064705001

Parker Jumpers 2 SUS-181224-064705001

SEE ALSO: Man who drove on the A21 nearly five times over drink drive limit had a young child with him

Assistant Principal Nick Burchell said: “Students and staff at the academy belong to one of three houses with each house supporting a charity; Saxon house supports St Michael’s Hospice, Parker supports Cancer Research UK and Saunders supports Save the Children.

“Our students really enjoy fund-raising for their house charities and Christmas Jumper Day is just one of the many fun events taking place at our academy throughout the year.”

See also: Hastings man jailed for burglary and stealing a charity box.

parker Jumpers 3 SUS-181224-064738001

parker Jumpers 3 SUS-181224-064738001

See also: Woman in court for dangerous driving in the Old Town.

Parker Jumpers 1 SUS-181224-064630001

Parker Jumpers 1 SUS-181224-064630001