Will you take the ‘3 in 1 Challenge’?

A local charity is appealing for daredevils to support their cause and take part in a unique 3 in 1 Challenge.

The event will be held at Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Football Club, William Parker Lower School, Hastings on Saturday, March 24. There will also be live music and a firework finale.

Sara Lee Trust provide psychological and counselling support, complementary therapies and therapeutic group activities to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses. The charity’s Fundraising Manager, Maria Gonet, said: “Do you dare walk barefoot over hot coals, cut glass and chop through wood with just your hand all in support of the Trust? If so then the Fire, Glass Walk and Board Break could be just the event for you!

“Take part alone or with a team of people. Participants receive expert specialist training from Time4Change immediately prior to the events. Anyone over the age of 16 can take part. We will need consent from parents or guardians-who must attend-for participants aged 16 or 17.

“The Trust has to raise over £200,000 each year to fund essential services and would be delighted if you would support us by taking part.”

Registration fee is £10 and includes a t-shirt. Participants must pledge a minimum sponsorship of £250. To take part call 01424 457969 or email: nikkihawes@saraleetrust.org