Wildfire rips through Winnie the Pooh forest

A fire has broken out at a Sussex forest famous for being the setting of Winnie the Pooh.

Firefighters are battling the flames, which have ripped through around 400 metres of woodland in Ashdown Forest today (February 26).

Photo by Dan Jessup

Seven fire appliances, including specialist Land Rovers and a command support unit, were sent to the scene in Millbrook Hill, Nutley, after the alarm was raised at 12.31pm.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area.

A. A. Milne based his world-famous Winnie the Pooh books on his son Christopher Robin’s adventures in the real life Hundred Acre Wood- which is the Ashdown Forest, in East Sussex.

Photo and video by Dan Jessup.