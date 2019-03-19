Wetherspoons offering vegan real ales at its Beer and Cider Festival

Wetherspoons has taken the move of introducing vegan beers to the menu of it Spring Beer and Cider Festival, which runs from Wednesday March 27 to Sunday April 7.

The festival features 30 ales from the UK and around the world, including from Australia, China and Brazil.

In addition there are two completely vegan beers on the menu.

The vegan beers on offer are Blue Nose, from Yorkshire based brewery Rudgate, and Hen in Black from Cambridge brewers Elgoods.

Blue Nose is a blueberry wheat beer, which is available in cask for the first time at the Festival. It is dark blue-purple in colour with bittersweet flavours of blueberries, cloves and spice. The beer contains no finings so is naturally hazy.

Hen in Black is a traditional black stout which has aromas of espresso, chocolate and liquorice and has been brewed especially for the festival without the use of fish-derived finings, making it suitable for vegans.

