Wet and windy weekend ahead in Hastings and Rother

The weekend is looking to be a wash-out with long periods of rain and high winds forecast.

This morning has seen a wet and windy start to the day, with 40mph gusts of wind along the coast, but rain will clear south-eastwards during the morning. Turning mainly dry during the afternoon with sunny spells and just an isolated shower. Strong westerly winds will be easing slowly later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

While it will be a fine evening for a while further east cloud and rain will soon return with strong winds returning later. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of mainly light rain. The best of any drier spells will be further north. Windy with gales along the south coast. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

It is expected to be cloudy with long periods of rain during Saturday, then very windy with isolated showers during Saturday night and into Sunday.

The good news is that it will be sunny and milder next week.

