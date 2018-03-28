Westfield village pub sells at auction

A traditional country pub in Westfield was sold at auction last Wednesday (March 21) after a frantic bidding war.

The Plough Inn went under the gavel at £435,000 – £160,000 above its freehold guide price. It was among 150 lots in the landmark 200th auction held by regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Negotiator Chris Milne said: “There was exceptional interest and strong bidding on this village inn which really took off and drove up the price. We are not aware of the intentions of the new owner, however we considered the property would be suitable for a number of commercial uses subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The pub includes a bar, restaurant, kitchen and stock rooms. There are also six bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.