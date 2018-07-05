Wellington Square Church marks its 180th anniversary

Wellington Square Baptist Church celebrated 180 years in Wellington Square in style recently.

The town centre building was decorated party style inside and outside, invitations were sent out, and birthday cake offered to all who came in. A steady stream of visitors appeared throughout the day to explore the attractive Grade 2 listed building, and learn more about seven different community projects operating from the church. (Hope Kitchen, Hastings Street Pastors, Wellytots, Christians Against Poverty, Transom Trust, Hastings 24/7 prayer, and Healing on the Streets.) A spokesman for the church said: “It was a very successful and enjoyable day, celebrating 180 years of God’s goodness. The church is now looking to the future, trusting in God’s faithfulness for another 180 years.

