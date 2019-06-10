Yellow weather warning for rain in Hastings and Rother: What you need to know

Hours of torrential rain today has led to the Met Office issuing a Yellow weather warning.

The warning means there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

A very wet start today with heavy persistent rain at first, giving way to scattered heavy showers and possible thunderstorms by the afternoon, with an increasing northeasterly breeze.

Showers will slowly dry out during the evening. Winds falling light overnight may lead to local mist and fog patches. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

