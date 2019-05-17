Wet and unsettled weekend ahead in Hastings and Rother

After a sunny and dry week a change in the weather means the weekend is looking to be cloudy with the change of drizzle and some heavy showers.

Friday will be a cloudier day than of late across the region, and there will be a few showers, with a band of rain expected in the morning. One or two brighter interludes are however, still possible by the afternoon.

Saturday will start cloudy with mist and drizzle. It should brighten up later, but there is still the possibility of rain.

The weather continues to look unsettled as we head into next week.

