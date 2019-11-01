Weather warning: Sussex braced for strong winds

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning with strong winds expected.

The ‘be prepared’ warning, which covers all of Sussex, comes as forecasters predict gusts of over 50mph, approaching 60mph in coastal areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning. Picture: Shutterstock

It will be in place from 4am to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, November 2.

The Met Office’s advice says: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”