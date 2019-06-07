Weather is mainly a wash-out in Hastings and Rother today

A wet start to the day in our area affecting people getting to work and children getting to school with heavy rain setting in and lasting until lunchtime.

The rain is expected to ease a little this afternoon but heavy, potentially thundery showers likely later.

Winds will be up to 23 mph, gusting to 37mph by early evening.

Saturday will see a windy start with outbreaks of rain clearing northeast through the morning. Turning largely dry through the afternoon, with winds easing, and some good spells of sunshine.

