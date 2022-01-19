Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, January 19
Your weather forecast for Sussex on Wednesday (January 19).
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:20 am
East Sussex skies will be cloudy this morning with a ten percent chance of rain but there will be sunny intervals in the afternoon.
West Sussex will see similar weather but there will not be as much sun in the afternoon.
However, in West Sussex the skies should be clear at about 4pm.
The temperature this morning will be around 5°C, rising to 8°C by lunchtime and dropping to about 4°C by late evening.
Sunrise is at 7.52am and sunset will be about 4.28pm.