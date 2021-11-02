Sussex Weather: your forecast for Tuesday, November 2

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, November 2.

By Megan O’Neill
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:49 am

According to the Met Office, both East Sussex and West Sussex will have a clear and sunny day.

Some areas will see clouds around mid day which will shift for a clear and dry evening.

Highs of 11 degrees Celsius and lows of 2 can be expected.

The sun will set around 16:33 across both counties.

It is predicted to be clear and dry overnight and into tomorrow morning.

East SussexWest SussexMet Office