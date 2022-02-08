Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, February 8
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, February 8.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:34 am
West Sussex is set to have a cloudy day, despite a patch of sun at around 1pm, according to the Met Office.
It is also expected to be dry with the region having a 10 per cent chance of rain.
Despite the clouds, the Met Office predicts that West Sussex will be relatively warm with highs of 12° and lows of 10°.
East Sussex is expected to have a slightly brighter day with clear skies from 12pm–3pm.
The county also has a 10 per cent or less chance of rain throughout the day with highs of 12° and lows of 10°, according to the Met Office.