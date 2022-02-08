Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, February 8

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, February 8.

West Sussex is set to have a cloudy day, despite a patch of sun at around 1pm, according to the Met Office.

It is also expected to be dry with the region having a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Despite the clouds, the Met Office predicts that West Sussex will be relatively warm with highs of 12° and lows of 10°.

East Sussex is expected to have a slightly brighter day with clear skies from 12pm–3pm.