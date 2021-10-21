Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, October 21

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Thursday, October 21.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:53 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:24 am

Off the back of heavy rain last night, West Sussex is set to enjoy a sunny, clear day.

However, the county is expected to have a slightly colder day with highs of 12° and lows of 7°, according to the Met Office.

Weather news

The Met Office also says East Sussex will have clear skies throughout the day.

The region is predicted to have highs of 12° and lows of 7° tonight.

