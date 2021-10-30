Sussex Weather: your forecast for Saturday, October 30

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, October 30.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 9:35 am

West Sussex is set to have a relatively dry and cloudy day from 11am, according to the Met Office.

The county will see highs of 14° between 1pm–6pm and lows of 13° until 1pm and from 6pm–midnight.

Similarly to West Sussex, East Sussex is predicted to have a wet morning before a dry rest of the day.

The county is set to experience rain until midday with highs of 14° and lows of 13° this evening.

