Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, February 5

Sussex weather forecast

It will be mostly sunny this morning, according to the Met Office, but will be turning cloudy from late morning with spells of rain across the north of the region, however most likely staying dry in the south.

It will be windy throughout the day and feel mild.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 9°C.

The Met Office said it will be cloudy with intermittent rain becoming more widespread across the region during the evening.

Winds will easebriefly before strengthening again towards dawn tomorrow.