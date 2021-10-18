Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, October 18

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday, October 18.

West Sussex is set to experience a dry, cloudy day up until 4pm when rain is expected throughout the night and into the early hours of tomorrow.

Heavy rain is predicted between 5pm–10pm.

The Met Office said the county will see lows of 14° in the morning and highs of 17° this evening.

East Sussex is also set to have a dry, cloudy day before rain in the evening, according to the Met Office.

Rain is expected from 5pm–6am tomorrow.