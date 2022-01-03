Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, January 3
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday, January 3.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 9:05 am
In Eastbourne, Hastings and Brighton there will be light rain showers and a moderate breeze this morning followed by a cloudy afternoon.
Horsham is in for a cloudy day and will remain dry.
Worthing and Chichester may see some rain this morning but from 11am it will stay dry and cloudy with a moderate breeze.
Temperature highs will be 11 and drop to eight overnight.