Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, January 5
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Wednesday, January 5).
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:05 am
The Met Office has predicted 'freezing cold' temperatures, with highs of just four degrees Celsius.
It will remain dry and bright for most of the day and a moderate breeze will ease throughout the afternoon.
Another clear and dry night has been forecast, with winds becoming light but still feeling cold, with patches of frost by dawn. Temperatures could fall as low as -1 degrees Celsius.
