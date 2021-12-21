Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, December 21

According to the Met Office, it will be another dry and mostly cloudy day across the county.

Brighter intervals could even develop at times, especially in the afternoon.

However, it is likely to stay cloudy for most towns and it will feel cold with light winds. The maximum temperature will be six degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Temperatures will drop to as low as minus two tonight, with dry and cold with light winds overnight. Frost may develop in many areas.