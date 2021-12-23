According to the Met Office, it will be an overcast day with 'areas of hill fog'.

There is expected to be outbreaks of rain throughout the day but will feel milder with light southerly winds.

Highs of 11 degrees Celsius are expected.

Weather forecast for Sussex

The rain is expected to clear by this evening with skies slowly clearing overnight. It will be windy around coastal areas tonight but there will be lighter winds inland with mild temperatures, with lows of six degrees Celsius.