Sunny but turning colder over next few days in Hastings and Rother

May day morning is fine and dry with plenty of hazy sunshine but the weather is predicted to turn colder as we approach the bank holiday weekend.

It should remain dry today with light winds, feeling very pleasant in any spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Tonight sees increasing amounts of cloud and the risk of a few outbreaks of rain later in the night. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Thursday will start dry and largely sunny but becoming cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Some of these showers may be heavy at times, though still feeling very pleasant in the sunshine.

Some showers Friday and Saturday, heavy at times. Feeling cold on Saturday, with strong coastal winds.

