Met Office issues weather warnings for Sussex

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Sussex.

Today (September 22) there is a yellow rain warning in place for most of West Sussex, not including Haywards Heath or Crawley, which lasts until 8pm today.

On Monday, no weather warnings are in place.

But on Tuesday, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across East and West Sussex from midnight until 3pm.

The statement on its website said bus and train services would probably be affected with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, and flooding of a few homes and businesses would be likely.