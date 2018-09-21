Weather warning - more strong gusting winds and showers heading towards Sussex

Another weather warning has been issued as more strong gustings winds are set to hit Sussex today (Friday September 21).

The yellow (be aware) warning is in place from 11am today until 6pm.

The Met Office says: “Strong, gusty winds are expected to develop later this morning, with these spreading eastwards across England during the afternoon.

“These winds will be accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“Gusts of 45-50mph are expected quite widely with isolated gusts of 55-60mph possible near the heaviest showers.

“Hail is also likely. Winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.”

A further warning is already in place for Sunday from 9am for 24 hours as further strong winds and heavy showers are expected.