Weather warning for heavy rain and snow in parts of Sussex

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Sussex until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday December 27).

The yellow (be aware) warning is for heavy rain with some snowfalls early in the morning.

The area affected is towards the north of the county, including the M23 and around the M25.

The Met Office says: “An area of heavy rain will extend north-east across the area later on Tuesday, easing from eastern areas on Wednesday.

“The rain is likely to turn to snow in places, mainly over higher ground, initially across Wales, then across parts of central and eventually southern England.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer journey times due to standing water or snow.

“Some delays to air travel due to snow are possible. There is also a smaller chance that individual homes and businesses could be flooded.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is that a weather system moving east across southern England and Wales will bring a mixture of heavy rain and snow. 15-25mm of rain is expected quite widely within the warning area with some places receiving 40-50mm.

“Through the night, it is likely to turn to snow in places, initially over higher ground Wales and perhaps the Peak District, then central and eventually southern England on Wednesday morning.

“Snow is expected to settle mainly above 100m with a cm or two for most, locally 2-5cm and perhaps up to 10cm in a few places.

“These larger amounts are more likely over the highest ground.”