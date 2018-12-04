Weather: Beautiful sunrise hails a sunny December day in Hastings and Rother

This picture was taken at sunrise this morning from the Stade, looking toward the fishing beach and showing the moon and a planet close by.

A chilly start to the day but warming up with very light winds and plenty of sun later on.

The Met Office says it will actually be warmer along the coast for once.

Cloud will increase and turn sunshine increasingly hazy during the afternoon.

Enjoy the sunshine today as heavy rain is forecast for Wednesday,

