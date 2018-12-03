Weather: Beast from the East held at bay as Hastings and Rother looks set to escape icy blast

Bitterly cold weather and snow is set to hit swathes of the country this week predict weather forecasters.

But our corner of the South East should avoid the worst with snow only likely to reach as low down as the Midlands,

November has already seen a dusting of snow in Hastings and Rother.

After a month of largely above average temperatures, rain sweeping in off the Atlantic will meet a cold front coming in from Europe - resulting in frost, sleet and snow from Tuesday onwards.

Hilly areas in Scotland and the north of England are most likely to see the white stuff. But forecasters say there’s a chance lower ground may also be hit as far south as the Midlands.

