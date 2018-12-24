Watch the magical moment crew member proposes on stage at Hastings pantomime

There was cheers and tears inside the White Rock Theatre this afternoon (Monday, December 24) as a couple got engaged on stage during the pantomime.

Clifton Hollister, from the theatre’s senior tech crew, called his girlfriend of seven years – Victoria Harding – up on stage to ask her the very important question during a showing of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Clifton got down on one knee on stage at the White Rock Theatre - much to girlfriend Victoria's surprise

He had been called on stage himself after one of the cast said their microphone wasn't working properly - only to then turn around and say it was in fact Clifton who needed the microphone.

After summoning his long-term girlfriend to the stage, Clifton said: "We've been together for seven years and you specifically asked me not to put you on stage at panto and never do anything public, so I'm really sorry, but I have a really important question I need to ask you."

He then got down on one knee in front of an excited audience to pop the question - and thankfully, she said yes!

The cast were all in on the surprise and there were a few tears from the cast members and venue staff that have known the couple for many years. Many of Victoria’s family were also in the audience and in the know, but it was a total surprise to Victoria.