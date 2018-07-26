Watch firefighters tackle car blaze in Sussex on hottest day of the year

Watch the moment firefighters put out a car fire in Sussex on the hottest day of the year so far.

The car was on fire at the Boship roundabout in Hailsham, East Sussex, causing long traffic delays on the A22.

The Boship roundabout car fire in Hailsham. Picture: Shal Miah

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 5.15pm to reports of one car which was well alight, and a patch of grass on fire.

One fire engine was sent, and crews used foam and a hose reel jet to quench the flames. Police are in attendance, a fire spokesman confirmed.

The roundabout was closed while the emergency services deal with the incident, leading to long traffic delays.

This comes on the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius across the county.

A car is on fire at the Boship roundabout in Hailsham. Picture: Dan Jessup

Click here to read advice from the fire service on how to prevent outdoor fires, after 50 hectares of farmland was ablaze yesterday evening in Alfriston, East Sussex, leading to Druscillas Zoo being evacuated.