Warning to motorists as police continue escort of abnormal load through Sussex

Road users are being warned of disruption as police escort an abnormal load through Sussex today (March 11).

Officers have begun escorting a 78-metre-long electricity transformer from Shoreham through to Ninfield.

The load, which weighs around 331 tonnes, left Shoreham Port in the early hours of this morning.

It is due to arrive in Potmans Lane, Ninefield, at about 2pm.

The following roads will be affected:

Basin Road South, Shoreham (800m)

Wharf Road, Hove (250m)

A259 (1.2km)

B2193 (900m)

A270 (700m)

A293 (1.8km)

Hangleton Interchange (400m)

A27 (42.8km)

A259 (10.58km)

A269 (4km)

Potmans Lane, Ninfield (2km)

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a substantial load and to ensure the safety of all motorists, we will enforce rolling road closures and periodic full road closures on the route throughout the day.

“This will of course cause some delays, specifically around the A27 between Lewes and Polegate then the A259 around Little Common and Bexhill. We would like to thank all road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit will be joined by Highways England and Brighton and Hove City Council.