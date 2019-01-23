Warning of heavy frost and ice overnight in Hastings and Rother

It is looking like it could be a freezing start to Thursday morning with forecasters warning of a widespread frost and a risk of ice.

There could also be the possibility of early morning snow flurries, similar to the fall experienced in Hastings and Rother on Tuesday evening.

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18 by Andy Hemsley SUS-180227-104102001

The Met office say it will be a largely dry and clear night with a widespread frost and a risk of ice and perhaps a few wintry showers towards dawn. Minimum temperatures are expected to be minus five degrees.

Temperatures are expected to feel like minus two or minus three late afternoon and early evening today.

Forecasters say it will be breezy and less cold on Friday, with rain and hill fog. Some prolonged rain is expected on Saturday then turning colder and increasingly windy on Sunday, with sunshine and wintry showers.

