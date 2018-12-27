Warning issued over thick fog for Sussex

A warning of thick fog that may hit East and West Sussex this evening has been issued by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, areas of fog are expected to form quickly this (Thursday December 27) evening with areas of existing fog expanding.

Fog warning

“Visibility of less than 100m is expected in places, but as the fog forms it is likely to be patchy with varying visibilities in relatively short distances.

“During the evening the fog in the South-East of England is expected to clear but is more likely to persist over parts of South-West England through into Friday morning.”

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is from 5pm this evening until 11am tomorrow.