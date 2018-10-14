Warning after cliff fall at Seaford Head

A warning has been issued after a significant cliff fall at Seaford Head today (October 14).

The Coastguard said a part of the cliff fell away earlier this afternoon as heavy rain and winds continue to batter the Sussex coastline.

Cliff fall at Seaford Head

Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team was called to investigate the incident and confirmed no-one had been injured.

However, a warning has been issued asking those visiting the coast to take extra care due to the possibility of more falls.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “There is the possibility of more falls along the South coast after this period of heavy rain which is increasing the risk of cliff instability and it makes cliff falls more likely.

“People should give the cliff edges a very wide berth and not to get too close to the top of cliff edges or approach the base of cliffs either.”