Wanted men could be in Eastbourne or Hastings

Police are searching for two men who have links to Eastbourne and Hastings.

Jack Beaver and Lee Woods are wanted on recall for breaching release conditions. Police say they could be together.

Jack, 26, from Gardner Close, Eastbourne, is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of stocky build and with brown hair.

Lee, 25, is from Drummond Road, Portsmouth, but is said to frequent Hastings. He is described as white, 5ft 7ins, of slim build and with black hair.

If anyone sees either Jack or Lee or has information on where they could be they are asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 1064 of 26/07.