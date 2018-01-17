Walking in a Hastings Winter Wonderland

The Pocket Park, Hughenden Road, Hastings got the local community well and truly into the festive spirit last December with a free Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair.

The event, held on December 17 was organised by dedicated local volunteers and Play Hastings.

Festive fun included a Christmas themed treasure hunt with a visit to Santa, craft activities with Play Hastings, decorating the Christmas tree for wildlife and children organised a tombola to help raise funds for their projects at the Pocket Park.

One of the organisers, Suzanne Horgan, says the atmosphere was wonderful. “The community really enjoyed this event,” she said. “It’s lovely to see the children taking part in activities and playing outdoors.

“We are all very grateful with the financial support by Asda and help on the day from their amazing Community Champion, Wendy Border. Asda have always been very supportive of the Pocket Park. They donated £250 towards the Winter Wonderland.”

A visitor to the event commented: “A fantastic day. Thanks, Pocket Park, for all you do for the local children.”

The Pocket Park is a successful community garden run by Better Braybrooke and local volunteers providing an urban oasis where the community can get together, play, grow and have fun. Bringing our community together.

Suzanne added: “The Pocket Park is for everyone, the local community and groups are encouraged to use our space which benefit the community and fit in with our ethos.”

“We have entered the South East in Bloom again this year under the category ‘It’s My Neighbourhood’ for Horticulture Knowledge, Environmental Consideration and Community Participation. Having won the highest accolade for the last two years, we are hoping to win the award for the third consecutive year. It is great recognition for all the hard work and improving our community by our volunteers!

“We would like to hear from anyone if they have an idea or potential collaborations. We are recruiting volunteers to help us deliver community minded projects and broaden our horizons.”

For more information email: suzdan.horgan@gmail.com

Photo’s Rob Wyllie Photography

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).