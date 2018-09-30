Walkers hit trail to help hospices

Walkers of all ages completed parts of the 200-mile Sussex Hospices Trail on Saturday September 15 to raise funds for hospices across the county.

The event marked one year since the trail was launched.

The Sussex Hospices Trail is the only permanent, waymarked trail of its kind in the UK and the longest marked footpath in Sussex. The route runs from Chichester in the west to St Leonards in the east and as far north as Horsham. Coastal stages pass through Worthing, Brighton and Hove and Eastbourne.

The event raised money for St Michael’s, Chestnut Tree House, Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Hospice in the Weald, Leo House at Home, Martlets, St Barnabas, St Catherine’s, St Michael’s, St Peter & St James, St Wilfrid’s (Eastbourne) and the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, which is based in Walberton.

Seventeen teams took part in the event and with sponsorship funds still coming in, it looks to have raised several thousand pounds for Sussex hospices.

Julie Brett, Community Fundraiser at Demelza Hospice Care for Children, walked Section 11 from West St Leonards to Crowhurst with friends. She said: “We are so grateful to Friends of Sussex Hospices for organising such a brilliant event.

“Our team of nine walkers and plus Bertie the dog really enjoyed our walk.”

See also: Country Show provides boost for St Michael’s Hospice