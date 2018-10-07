Vulnerable missing teenager with links to Hastings found safe

A vulnerable 17-year-old with links to the Hastings area, who was reported missing from Kent on Saturday, has been found safe.

Joshua Hill was last seen at his home in the Greatness area of Sevenoaks in Kent at 11.20am on Saturday (October 6).

Kent Police confirmed he had been found safe.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank all those who assisted in the search."

SEE MORE: Hastings busker among two homeless people housed, council confirms

Hastings Pier to Cooden Challenge raises an amazing £700 for local hospital services

Former Hastings Mayor hands over his socks after 23 years

