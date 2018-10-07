Vulnerable missing teenager has links to Hastings

Police are concerned about a vulnerable 17-year-old reported missing from Kent, who has links to the Hastings area.

Joshua Hill was last seen at his home in the Greatness area of Sevenoaks in Kent at 11.20am on Saturday (October 6).

Kent Police describe him as white, of a slim build and with brown hair in a swept-over style.

He is believed to be wearing black trousers, a red top and a beige jumper, police said.

Inspector Matt Atkinson said: "Joshua has links with the Hastings area.

"He is vulnerable and we urge people who may have seen him to contact us immediately."

Anyone who sees him should call 999 or 101 quoting reference number 06-0762.