Volunteers needed to help isolated and lonely armed forces veterans

Armed Forces charity SSAFA is appealing for people to spare some time to provide company and support for veterans who are feeling lonely and isolated.

The latest research by the charity, has revealed that more than two in five (41%) British Armed Forces veterans surveyed, aged 25-45, have felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the Armed Forces.

One in five (22%) of the veterans said that they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

In a bid to meet this need and ensure no veteran’s call goes unanswered, the SSAFA Sussex Branch is urgently appealing to local residents to join its network of dedicated volunteers and provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans says the charity. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability, and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to their new life.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Volunteering is a great way to give something back to your local Armed Forces community and meet new people. A military background is not necessary, but life experience, motivation and enthusiasm are essential.

The SSAFA Sussex Branch is also looking to recruit a new Branch Secretary and Branch Treasurer to help continue its vital work with veterans and their families in Sussex.

Branch Secretaries are responsible for the day to day running of the branch and provide support to all the other volunteers in the area.

Branch Treasurers are responsible for the management of all the branch funds and accounts. Experience of accountancy, financial and audit processes are desirable, but a Forces background is not essential.

If you can help please www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.

