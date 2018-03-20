Volunteers needed to help hospice make Open Gardens a big success

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for volunteers to support its Open Garden season this summer.

If you enjoy visiting beautiful gardens and can spare a couple of hours a week, this could be the perfect volunteering opportunity for you.

Marilyn has been volunteering at the Hospice Open Gardens for the last two years and said: “I hadn’t realised just how many wonderful private gardens there are. So a chance to not only help such a worthwhile cause, but to visit them is something I am so looking forward to again this year.”

Felicity James, from the hospice, said: “We are appealing to all garden lovers to join our volunteer team. At each garden you will be supported by a Hospice Fundraiser, we have a range of roles available including; collecting donations at the gate, refreshments or car parking duties. As a special thank you we will be offering those who volunteer at five gardens, free entry into a garden of their choice and those who volunteer at ten gardens, free entry into a garden along with a complimentary cake and hot drink voucher.

“Last year’s Open Gardens raised £36,000, by being part of this dedicated team you will be helping to raise vital funds for the residents of Hastings and Rother effected by a life-limiting illness or bereavement.

To volunteer at the Open Gardens, call the Voluntary Services team on 01424 445177 or email volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com A full list of garden dates can be found at www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens.

