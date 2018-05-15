Volunteers get an invite to Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration

Two local volunteers from Hastings area support charity Education Futures Trust have received invitations to attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace later this month.

Dave Jones and Matthew ‘Gam’ Gain were sent invites by conservation charity The John Muir Trust, for whom the Prince is a patron, in recognition of the outstanding achievements made while on Education Futures Trust’s Without Walls programme.

Delivered by Education Futures Trust, Without Walls aim is to build resilience and self-confidence in participants and help them into volunteering and work, while also promoting connection to the local natural environment.

Both Dave and Gam made huge progress and experienced an incredible personal journey whilst on the two year programme.

“The course has been so inspiring, and a reason to get up and out! I feel more confident in my interaction with other folk. It’s made me realise that my old ‘interest’ in the environment is also relevant to others”, commented Gam. “I’m determined to continue volunteer work in conservation related groups.”

Dave added “For the first time since I was young I feel at peace with myself, that I’m actually enjoying life. It’s as if I’ve crossed a threshold, like I’ve woken from a 60 year sleep.”

The John Muir Trust have been extremely impressed by Dave and Gam and recently presented them both with their John Muir Conserver Award, the highest level of the John Muir Award.

The pair will continue their commitment to nature and wild places by working at EFT’s Firs grounds and supporting new Without Walls participants.

The royal birthday celebration will take place in the gardens at Buckingham Palace on May 22 and will be attended by representatives from 400 charities, including The John Muir Trust, who Dave and Gam will represent on behalf of Education Futures Trust.

The Trust provides support and learning tailored to the needs of children, families and vulnerable adults.

For more on the John Muir Award go to www.johnmuiraward.org and for information on courses provided by Education Futures Trust visit www.educationfuturestrust.org.

