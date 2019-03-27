Volunteers forced to clean up after people dump rubbish at local beauty spot

A group of volunteers, including many children spent a Saturday morning cleaning up the mess left by others at Speckled Wood near Ore.

They filled a skip with dumped detritus including rusty bikes and bags of clothes.

More than 50 people turned up on Saturday morning to help Ore Community Land trust to clear rubbish from the Ore beauty spot.

This was part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great Spring Clean.

Fifteen cubs and scouts from the 4th Hastings group based in Ore joined with their parents and more than 40 local residents with their children and dogs.

Between them they filled a skip (generously loaned by French’s Skips) with everything from rusty bikes, fast food packaging, bottles, cans, bags of clothes and much more all of which had been dumped in this local “green lung”.

“How can people behave like this?” was a common comment as the detritus was collected.

“Why can’t they just put their rubbish in bins or take it to the tip like the rest of us?”

Ore Community Land Trust chairman Jim Breeds Chair, said “I was delighted to see so many people turn out to volunteer for this Great British Spring Clean in Speckled Wood today.

“This was a remarkable demonstration of the community coming together to tackle a terrible litter problem in our Wood.

“It was particularly pleasing to see so many young people taking part, including a large and enthusiastic contingent from the Ore 4th Hastings Scouts and Cubs.

“Everybody’s hard work today has now made the wood a more pleasant place to visit and I look forward to many more opportunities for the Trust and the local community to work together on turning Speckled Wood into a more fantastic environment than it already is.”

Ore Community Land Trust successfully campaigned for the area to be removed from the Council’s housing allocation sites and is seeking to buy those areas still in private ownership so it can be preserved as community green space in perpetuity.

They are seeking more volunteers to help in the maintenance and management of the Wood.

Volunteers meet for weekly woodland work sessions. Training is given and volunteers are provided with gloves, tools and equipment are provided for the work sessions

To get involved in the project visit www.orecommunitylandtrust.org.uk.

