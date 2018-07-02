Volunteers at Bluebell Ridge are recognised for all their hard work

Volunteers at RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre were recognised for their work at an afternoon tea party on Thursday June 28, which was held at the centre in Chowns Hill, Hastings.

The volunteers enjoyed tea, sandwiches, scones and cakes and were presented with certificates of appreciation, with eleven volunteers receiving certificates for over 10 years of service.

The event also included a speech from centre manager, Myra Grove, who delivered a heartfelt thank you message and disclosed the exciting changes planned for the centre over the next couple of years.

The volunteers at Bluebell Ridge help to support both staff and cats in a variety of ways, including cleaning the cat pods and runs, driving cats to and from the vets, visiting potential adopter’s homes, socialising with the cats, arranging fundraising events, helping with office admin and even making the centre grounds look beautiful.

Centre Manager, Myra Grove, said: “Our volunteers make a huge difference to animal welfare in Hastings and Rother, providing an additional level of support and going the extra mile every day.

“The tea party is our opportunity to thank them for the contribution that they make. It was great to see so many of our dedicated volunteers enjoying themselves.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to Asda in St. Leonards for kindly providing the delicious cakes.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer for Bluebell Ridge, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)