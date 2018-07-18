Visit final hospice open gardens 2018

The final two stops on the St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens calendar are coming up next month.

Visit the village of Rolvenden on Tuesday, August 7, 10.30-4pm, to explore an extensive 16 acres of gardens featuring formal lawns with specimen trees and yew topiary with statuary and herbaceous borders within. Walled gardens surround the house, with meadow and woodland gardens beyond. Entry £7.50.

St Michael’s Hospice’s final garden of the 2018 season is in Brightling at Sarah Raven’s Cutting Garden on Wednesday, August 22, 10.30-4pm.

Celebrity gardener and TV presenter, Sarah Raven invites you to her beautiful and productive garden which is an inspiration for gardeners, florists and cooks. An abundance of bold flowers and vegetable combinations provide spectacular displays of vivid colours. Entry £7.

Refreshments are available at both gardens.

Last year’s Open Garden Season raised more than £36,000 for the hospice. A hospice spokesperson said: “Thank you to all our wonderful garden owners who so generously open their gardens, our fantastic volunteers who give their time at each event, the lovely retailers of Hastings and Rother who proudly display our booklets and all the visitors who come to the gardens and ensure vital funds are raised for the Hospice.”

For more information visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com