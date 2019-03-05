Virus hit Hastings cat sanctuary still closed after nearly a month

The RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge cat sanctuary in Hastings remains closed to the public after nearly a month due to the outbreak of a feline virus.

The winter virus caused sneezing in cats.

Centre manager Myra Grove said: “We hope to be open very soon but have had to take the advice of our vet”

The shop at Bluebell Ridge remains open to purchase food and litter.

Bluebell Ridge plays a vital role in finding loving new homes for abandoned and unwanted cats in the area.

It is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but it is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing.

The Branch has to raise over £150,000 a year to keep the centre open and we heavily rely on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups.

Each year the centre helps to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother and also neuters many hundreds of local cats to prevent suffering. The centre is run by six trained staff members and a dedicated group of 50 volunteers.

The branch also has a group of voluntary Trustees who meet once a month to discuss matters that go towards the effective running of the centre. The cattery holds a licence to accommodate up to 60 cats and we rehome 20-25 cats a month.

